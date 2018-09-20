Thursday, September 20, 2018

Over 5,000 residents to benefit from a new Kasulu water project

 

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Over 5,000 residents of Zeze Ward, Kasulu District in Kigoma Region can now access clean and safe water, thanks to an initiative by Water Mission International Tanzania.

The water project was officially commissioned on Wednesday at an event that was also attended by the regional director for Water Missions International Tanzania, Mr Will Furlong, representatives from the Poul Due Jensen Foundation and district administrative officer Titus Mguha.

The project is one of those that have been implemented by Water Mission Tanzania, with funding from the Poul Due Jensen Foundation with support from the Tanzanian government.

“This year alone, we have implemented 3 host community solar powered safe water systems and two more are to be finalised within a month to host communities,” said regional director for Water Missions International Tanzania, Mr Furlong.

Poul Due Jensen Foundation is a brainchild of Niels Due Jensen, a Danish business leader who served as chairman of the board of Grundfos Holding AG and Grundfos Management A / S.

According to the country director for Water Mission Tanzania, Mr Benjamin Filskov, Niels Due Jensen has personally been instrumental in ensuring that communities get effective and sustainable water systems.

Mr Mguha said the project was a crucial addition to alleviating poverty in the ward as it will improve people’s health, hence productivity.

