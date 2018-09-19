Oxfam embarks on enhancing disaster risk management in TZ

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Non-Governmental Organization, Oxfam Tanzania, has joined hands with the government of Tanzania to enhance coordination of disaster risk reduction and management in the country.

The NGO on Wednesday, September 19, organized a contingency planning workshop which brought together Oxfam Tanzania officials held in Dar es Salaam.

Among others, the participants met to discuss and highlight various essential strategic measures to enhance disaster risk management in Tanzania.

Briefing journalists during the workshop on Wednesday, Oxfam Tanzania coordinator of the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Programme Yangalai Ole Mkulago asserted that the organisation through the programme was determined to cooperate with the Tanzanian government in curbing disasters such as drought, floods and earthquakes, among others.

He further asserted that, to begin with, the organisation was implementing the DRR programme in Kigoma and Shinyanga.

"The disasters normally cause severe damage of infrastructure and also claim deaths of people.We are therefore looking forward to cooperating with the government on how to enhance disaster risk management," he said.

He further urged the government of Tanzania to closely cooperate with the stakeholders including international agencies in addressing issues associated with disaster occurrence.

In April, this year, a number of houses and other infrastructures were reportedly swept away by floods in several parts of Dar es Salaam city.

The heavy rainfall in various regions of the country also claimed a number of lives of people and livestock.

For his part, DRR project officer Projestus Mwemezi used the opportunity during the workshop to urge the government of Tanzania to build capacity of the disaster management committees at regional, district and community level, with a view to improving disaster risk management in the areas.

"The disaster management committees need to be proactive and operational, hence the government needs to equip the committees with sufficient resources in order to ensure they are well prepared when the disasters hit their respective areas," he said.

He further called on the Tanzania disaster risk management committees to exercise their duties effectively with a view to reducing damages caused by the disasters.

"The committees need to have comprehensive strategic measures in place, so that they are able to intervene when the disasters occur," he added.