PCCB assures MPs to probe bribery claims

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition legislators on Chadema ticket, Mr Joshua Nassari, Mr Godbless Lema and Rev Peter Msigwa disclosed yesterday that the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has started probing the alleged corruption scandal, which links former councillors and public officials in Arumeru District, Arusha Region.

The lawmakers made the statement shortly after handing over a flash disc, which has video clips as evidence of the alleged bribery, to the PCCB Director General, Valentino Mlowola.

The videos, which are making rounds on various social networks, show government officials persuading the councillors to defect to the ruling party, CCM, on the ground that they are satisfied with President John Magufuli’s leadership.

The outspoken Members of the Parliament (MPs) stressed that the PCCB chief had given them assurance that they would investigate the corruption allegations after going through the videos.

“He has assured us hat they have started to investigate our concern with a promise to be objective despite the fact that the complainants are from the opposition side,” said Mr Lema, who is the Arusha Urban constituency MP.

“The evidences were handled over to Mr Mlowola himself. He received us nicely and furthermore assured us that they would work on the complaints professionally and fairly because the PCCB is independent,” he added.

When contacted, Mr Mlowola could not make any comment because he was at a meeting and suggested that the bureau’s spokesperson, Mr Mussa Misalaba was the one to speak.

“I’m attending a meeting, you may check with the spokesperson,” he said shortly.

Mr Misalaba, for his part, promised to speak on the matter today as he was outside the city.

“I’m away from the office, contact me tomorrow (today), I will be in a position to comment,” he said in a phone.