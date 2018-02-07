Wednesday, February 7, 2018

PCCB investigates development projects in Coast Region

 

In Summary

  • The deputy head of PCCB in the region, Ms Tabu Mzee, made the revelation when presenting the report on the agency’s performance in Coast Region from July to December, last year.
By Sanjito Msafiri @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Coast Region. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Coast Region says it has launched investigations into four of 14 development projects whose implementation was found to be questionable.

"We made a follow-up on 14 development projects that are being implemented with government funding in various parts of Coast Region. We discovered that there were shortcomings in some projects and proceeded to launch investigations," she said.

Projects under investigation include one said to have cost Sh53.7 billion.  Another two have been allocated Sh517 million and Sh417 million.

Also being investigated is a Tasaf project that was allocated Sh2.2 billion meant to support poor households.

