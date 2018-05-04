PCCB launches probe into Sh3.3bn projects

By Mussa Mwangoka @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sumbawanga. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Rukwa Region has launched an investigation into two projects worth over Sh3.3 billion in Sumbawanga District to establish the value for money.

The projects, which have been shrouded in controversy, include water and trucks parking lot at Laela and Utengule, which are valued at Sh1.8 billion and Sh1.5 billion respectively.

Rukwa’s acting PCCB commander Asijile Sesso said yesterday that they have already embarked on investigations in order to establish the truth over the use of the money in the two projects.

The commander said the Laela water project, which is expected to serve over 22,000 residents, has many shortcomings, which include procurement procedures despite the contractor being fully paid.

The PCCB regional boss mentioned some of the shortcomings as nine centres having dry taps, each of the seven centres having one water tap instead of two and other 34 centres had not been fitted with water meters while 40 solar batteries and four solar panels were missing.

On the truck parking project, the PCCB boss said it had so far cost Sh572 million under the funding of the World Bank.

According to Sesso, PCCB was still investigating the truck parking project under three different contractors so that it could determine whether the value of money matches with what the contractors have so far done.