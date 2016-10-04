PCCB probes maize smuggling to Kenya

By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTz

Moshi. Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) officers in the region are investigating reports that unscrupulous traders are smuggling maize to Kenya at night.

Some wananchi, who spoke to The Citizen yesterday, said trucks loaded with tonnes of cereals have been crossing Tanzania boarder to Kenya during the night in Rombo District.

PCCB district commander Alex Kuhanda said they have been investigating the allegations.

Information has it that there are three porous routes used by dishonest prominent businesses to smuggle maize at night.

“Last night (yesterday) not less than 30 ‘Single’ and ‘Tandam’ Fuso trucks crossed the border into Kenya through the Chumvini-Holili Road,” a reliable source hinted.

According to the sources, the roads used by two prominent businesspersons (names withheld) are those of Chumvini, Marangu Mtoni, Munga and unofficial roads at Usseri and Tarakea.

Apart from that, the sources said some trucks carrying maize went to Tarakea for a temporary storage before reloading the smuggled commodity at night onto trucks to Kenya through illegal routes.

The sources added that the businesspersons collude with the police, militiamen and TRA officials before crossing the border to Kenya.

“For a ‘Single’ Fuso truck they pay between Sh500, 000 and Sh700, 000 while for a ‘Tandam’ Fuso truck they give Sh1, 000,000 to Sh1, 200,000 as a ‘route’. Militiamen are paid Sh150, 000 for a truck,” the source said.