PCCB probes trader’s bid to bribe Lukuvi Sh90 million

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development minister William Lukuvi declined to comment yesterday on reports that a prominent businessman had been arrested with $40,000 (Sh90 million) which he allegedly wanted to bribe him.

Mr Lukuvi said he could not comment because the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) was investigating the matter.

He, however, confirmed that the incident took place in his office in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

“It’s true that the incident happened on Monday in my office, but PCCB is investigating the matter right now. They are in a better position to give details about the incident and the ongoing investigation,” Mr Lukuvi told The Citizen when contacted by telephone.

The businessman (name withheld) reportedly went to Mr Lukuvi’s office with $40,000, which he wanted to bribe the minister so that he could help him secure title deeds for 20 plots in the city.

PCCB spokesperson Mussa Misalaba also confirmed the incident when he spoke to The Citizen by telephone.

He said the suspect had already been issued with title deeds for 50 plots, and wanted to bribe the minister so that he could acquire 20 additional plots for an investment he was planning to set up in Dar es Salaam.

“The ministry had previously issued at least 50 title deeds to him, but he was not satisfied and came back for more, only that this time he wanted to employ illegal tactics.”

Mr Misalaba said PCCB officers followed the man from his business premises in Kiluvya to Mr Lukuvi’s office before arresting him. He had $40,000 in cash in a briefcase.

However, he was not ready to give more details.

“The matter is still under investigation, so it’s too early to give further details,” Mr Misalaba said, adding that the suspect was being questioned.