PCCB to probe Njombe Community bank staff

Njombe. The Prevention for and Combating of Corruption Bureau is investigating officials of the Njombe Community Bank for occasioning loss of hundreds of millions of shillings to the bank.

PCCB Commander in Njombe Region Charles Nakembetwa said the investigation would focus the financial year 2016/17 where preliminary findings have indicated that the bank had a loss of Sh800 million.

“We want to know the real reasons that caused the loss of Sh848.8 million that made the bank fail to operate normally,” he said.

“Already there are leads that point to the fact that some customers took loans on fake collaterals, which resulted into high non-performing loans,” he added.

PCCB has also found out that some customers were allowed to take more loans despite not having finished paying off the previous ones. Other customers took more than one loan using multiple names.

“There must have been collusion between the bank’s staff and the customers. We want to find it was to which extent,” Mr Nakembetwa noted.

Njombe Community bank is one of the five banks that were closed down by the Bank of Tanzania on Thursday for “failing to meet capital adequacy of Sh2 billion.”

Others are banks closed on Thursday are Covenant bank for Women (Tanzania) Limited,

Efatha Bank Limited, Kagera Farmers

Cooperative Bank Limited and Meru Community Bank Limited.