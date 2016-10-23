PEOPLE IN THE NEWS : The outspoken Arusha Urban MP

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. He is one of the most controversial and daring politicians in the country.

Arrests do not budge Mr Godbless Lema, the outspoken Arusha Urban MP on the Chadema ticket.

Currently he is engrossed in a wrangle with Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo.

The misunderstanding between the two of them came to boiling point during the inauguration of a health project recently.

It is said the differences between the two leaders have a long history. Mr Lema caused a scene during the ground-breaking ceremony of a Mother and Child hospital in Arusha Town.

He interrupted Mr Gambo’s speech, accusing the RC of not thanking him for his efforts in securing the plot where the hospital would be built.

He interrupted Mr Gambo’s speech although it was difficult to understand how he knew his name had been omitted.

Mr Lema claims that the land was donated by the Mawala family after he had requested for it. In his speech, the RC had thanked the family for availing the land.

In a bid to contain the peace the police tried to intervene but Mr Gambo asked them to leave Mr Lema alone. It took the pleas of donors to get Mr Lema back to his seat.

After the event the Arusha Mayor, Mr Calist Lazaro, and Mr Lema addressed a press conference to articulate their concerns.

As if that was not enough, information emerged two days ago that the Arusha city director, Mr Athuman Kihamia, told a regional Consultative Council (RCC) that Mr Lema has insulted him.

According to Mr Kihamia, Mr Lema is on record to have told people that he (Mr Kihamia) was ‘married’ to the RC Mr Gambo accussed of never doing anything without consulting the RC.

It is too early to determine where these new allegations would lead but that they pretty much reflect what kind of politician Mr Lema is.

Mr Lema was born on October 26, 1976.

His political star started shining while he served as a regional leader for the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) in Arusha.

In 2005 he contested for the Arusha Urban Parliamentary seat on the TLP ticket but lost to Mr Felix Mrema from CCM.

In 2009 Mr Lema ditched TLP and shifted to Chadema. The following year he contested for the Parliamentary seat and beat Dr Batilda Buriani of CCM.

In his first five years as MP, Mr Lema is reputed by many within Chadema as a leader who strengthened the opposition party in the northern zone.

Other people regarded him as someone who will be remembered for rocking operations in the Municipality by rallying Chadema councillors into rejecting a number of plans that were put forward by the council.

His adversity with the council started during the election of the Arusha Mayor and the council hardly implemented any of its plans as Chadema councillors continuously opposed them.

In 2015 he won the seat again in a by-election organised after the elections in Arusha Urban constituency were postponed following death of ACT-Wazalendo candidate Estomih Malla a few days before votes were expected to be cast.

The by-election was scheduled for December 13, 2015 and Mr Lema won.

Rather vocal, he has led a number of political rallies and protests against the government and CCM, some of which have resulted in serious injuries and deaths

It is without doubt that his fiery leadership increased Chadema’s popularity in Arusha and for the first time the council was led by the opposition party.

As noted earlier, he is not bothered by arrest or jail threats. This has seen him constantly brushing with the law enforcement organs .

In August this year Mr Lema was arrested at his home and sent to remand where he went on a hunger strike to protest his what he called unlawful detention.

He then appeared in court in frail facing incitement charges against the Tanzanian government. Security at the court was tight and Chadema supporters were denied access onto court grounds.

Mr Lema arrived at the court earlier in that morning escorted by two police vans.

During the 2016/17 budget session in Parliament, Mr Lema refused to read a speech as shadow minister for Home Affairs over what he termed as “excessive censorship” by the Parliament chair.

The decision came after the chair, Mr Mussa Azzan, ordered the Opposition to drop some sections in the speech, saying they violated Parliament’s Standing Orders.

Contentious sections of the speech mentioned, among other issues, the controversial Sh37 billion contract between the Police Force and Lugumi Enterprises Limited, 50-year lease of land belonging to the Police Force in Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam, alleged assassination of opposition leaders and the Executive’s interference in parliamentary affairs.

Mr Azzan postponed reading of the speech pending further consultation.

The Opposition’s reaction was to have been delivered by Mr Lema after the then Home Affairs minister Charles Kitwanga had tabled his ministry’s 2016/17 budget proposals and Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Security and Defence Committee had presented its views.