By Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTZ lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has defended the ongoing exhaustive inspection at the Dar es Salaam Port and other checkpoints, saying the move is aimed at scaling crackdown on drugs in Tanzania.

He also downplayed claims that the efforts had ill intention of restricting importation of goods from Zanzibar to the Mainland.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement in the National Assembly in Dodoma on Thursday, April 19, when he was responding to a question by Mr Jaku Hashim Ayoub (House of Representatives -CCM) during the live question and answer session to the Premier.

Mr Ayoub sought to know when the Premier would intervene in what he called excessive inspection conducted by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) at the Dar es Salaam Port and other checkpoints.

He said scrutiny was hindering importation of goods from the islands.

“The ongoing inspection at the ports and other checkpoints is intended to ensure nothing illegal is imported on both sides of the union,” he said.