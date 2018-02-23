PM: Use barcodes to simplify revenue collection, boost exports

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed local industries to start using barcodes made by Global Standard One (GS1) as a way of simplifying revenue collection and boosting exports.

Mr Majaliwa issued the instruction on Thursday February 22 when he graced the sixth Business Stakeholders’ Forum that brought together entrepreneurs who use the barcodes in their products.

In a statement issued by communications unit at Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Majaliwa said the move would also ease the revenue collection process from all the transactions to be made on the products.

He was optimistic that if all products would be localised with the barcodes then it will be easy for entrepreneurs to sell their products outside the country.

GS1 provides the products with barcodes (the country barcodes start with 620) to both Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar.

“Before the technology was adopted in the country, entrepreneurs were forced to use the barcodes from outside the country but nowadays things have become easy,” explained Mr Majaliwa.

By using imported barcodes, said Mr Majaliwa, Tanzania was being technologically dependent on other countries. Besides, the country was also losing jobs to other countries.

Introduction of barcodes was part of government’s plans to encourage SMEs to enjoy opportunities available in different markets, including within the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and European Union (EU).

In attendance to the forum were deputy minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Stella Manyanya, Zanzibar Minister of Trade Industries and Investment Amina Salum Ally and the Permanent Secretary in the Industry, Trade and Marketing ministry, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel.