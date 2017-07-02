PM: We’ll get rid of embezzlers in co-ops

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogreatiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned cooperative unions against embezzling funds.

According to a statement obtained here yesterday, Mr Majaliwa said during the International Cooperative Day in Dodoma that the government would take stern measures against embezzlers of public funds.

“We’ll punish all those who misuse cooperative funds.”

He warned some cooperative leaders against violating constitutions for personal benefits.

In an effort to address those challenges, he said the government would continue improving the environment for cooperative unions to grow and eventually help Tanzanians to own their country’s economy.

“It’s unacceptable to see cooperative unions performing badly.”

He directed the Tanzania Cooperatives Development Commission to ensure all cooperatives observe laws.

He also told district and regional consultative committees to include the cooperative union agenda in their meetings to ensure smooth implementation.

He also directed that objects of cooperative unions be realistic and therefore achievable.

He insisted that all issues on cooperative unions be coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.