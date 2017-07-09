PM Majaliwa commends Ismaili community role in development

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has pledged to strengthen its partnership with the Ismaili community in the country.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said this on Sunday at the start of the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of His Highness the Aga Khan’s ascension to the Ismaili Imamat.

Mr Majaliwa said the government would strengthen its partnership with the Ismaili community to ensure that it was mutually beneficial, and urged members of the community living abroad to come invest in Tanzania.

"I can assure you that the government will continue to create a conducive environment for investors to encourage them to come and invest in Tanzania,” he said, adding that the Fifth Phase government would continue to work closely with the Ismaili community in achieving various development initiatives.

"I acknowledge that the Ismaili community has been at the forefront in complementing the government's efforts to achieve various development initiatives,” he said.

