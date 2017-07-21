PM Majaliwa orders to District Commissioners, Directors

By The Citizen Reporter @The CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has directed all District Commissioners and Council Directors to make sure that crops business is done in a way which will benefit the farmer.

Mr Majaliwa said also that the Mixed Crops Board has been tasked to go around the country to assess prices of various crops in a bid to establish if the businessmen were not giving farmers raw deals.

He made the remarks on Thursday when talking to Ilasilo Villagers at the border of Mbeya and Songwe Regions, on his way to Songwe District for a working visit.

“Farmers should also not agree to sale their produce carelessly, you should ensure you also store enough food for your families. Mixed Crops Board will visit here to assess the prices which businessmen are paying for your crops. The Board will also do this with a view of finding lucrative markets abroad for your crops,” he said.

Premier Majaliwa also directed all people involved in distribution of farm inputs to make sure that they reach the farmers two months before the onset of farming season.

For her part, Songwe Regional Commissioner, Ms Chiku Gallawa said among challenges facing agriculture sector was lack of reliable markets and importation of substandard farm inputs.