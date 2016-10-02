PM allays transport fears in Dodoma

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has allayed fears among Dodoma residents on transport problems, noting that one of the two new planes bought by the government recently and handed over to air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will make Dodoma one of its destinations.

He said this was in addition to Tanzania railways Limited (TRL) improvement of routes to hinterland from Dar es Salaam.

“As we are all aware, many more buses will make Dodoma their route to cope with increasing traffic. Therefore, there will be no transport problems,” he said on Friday after arriving from Dar es Salaam in his permanent move to the new government seat.

In the meantime, Mr Majaliwa asked Dodoma regional and municipal authorities to improve health facilities to ensure Dodoma residents got quality health services.

He noted that health facilities should be provided with adequate medical facilities as well as personnel to cope with an increase in the number of people.

Meanwhile, Premier Majaliwa reiterated that a minister, a deputy minister and a permanent secretary, who would fail to permanently shift to Dodoma by February next year should seek another employment.

“As President (Dr John Magufuli) has said, any public servant, who doesn’t want to shift to Dodoma should consider himself redundant. This is not a joke or politics,” he stressed.

He also asked people, who were living in Dodoma Municipality to be ready to improve their houses as “we will not tolerate mud houses in the urban area.”

“You must change, all mud houses in the urban centre should be phased out. A capital cannot be like that,” he said.