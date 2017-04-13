PM budget sails through after tense debate over security organ

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The budget of the Prime Minister’s Office was approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday evening after fierce debate over security concerns.

In the evening session, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told the House that the government needed time to complete investigations over the much-condemned incidents of abductions and disappearance of people before issuing a statement.

“For now, give time for the security organs to do their job before the government issues a statement,” he said as he winded up his budget.

However, when the Parliament sat as appropriation committee to go through a clause by clause, the debate emerged again with the leader of opposition, Mr Freeman Mbowe, threatening to withdraw a shilling from the PM’s salary if the Premier did not issue strong statement over what he called misuse of the intelligence officers in abducting and torturing people.

The MPs were given chance to debate the issue although the government side was maintaining that such matters were not to be debated in the national security.

“We have no problem with the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service but they are being misused and that is what we want the government to give us a statement. There is a squad formed by these officials and some police to abduct and torture people. We have evidence and I wonder why the government is not asking us to submit it,” said Mr Mbowe.

However, the matter was decided by voting and as usual, the majority ruling party lawmakers won and killed the agenda.