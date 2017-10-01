PM calls on clergy to prevail over peace saboteurs

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ilala. The Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has called upon all religious institutions leaders in the country to ensure they fight people who wanted to breach the peace and national unity.

He said there was a need to prevail over such people because if they were left unattended they would derail development efforts.

He made the remarks today, October 1, when officiating closing of the 48th annual general meeting of the Ahmadiyya Community held in Msongola Ward, in Dar es Salaam.

He has said that the government was well aware that religion is one of development of human civilization catalysts.

He said the government would continue to value work done by religious institutions in the country which, among many things, were fundamental in provision of education and health services in many areas.

A press statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Premier Majaliwa as saying every Tanzanian was supposed to ensure peace prevail.

“I would like to assure you that the government is supporting the efforts by religious institutions in fighting against evils of every kind for instance the use of narcotic drugs, theft, corruption and adultery,” he said.

He said if Tanzanians follow their religions judiciously, it would be very easy to implement directives by President Dr John Magufuli on working hard.

Earlier, the leader of the Ahmadiyya Community in Tanzania, Sheikh Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry, said the community had been meeting every year with the aim of reminding one another of the right foundations of the Holy Quran and promoting their brotherhood.

Sheikh Chaudhry said this year’s meeting brought together over 4,000 people from across Mainland Tanzania and Isles.