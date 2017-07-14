PM directs on wise spending of govt funds

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed district council officials in the country to ensure that public funds channelled by the central government for implementation of key development projects in this fiscal year are used effectively.

The directives were delivered by Deputy Minister in President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Governments Mr Seleamani Jaffo on behalf of the premier during the closure of the five-day induction seminar among District Commissioners (DCs) and Districts Executive Directors (DEDs) from six regions.

“Make sure you stand as key agents of development in your areas though executing your roles by embracing patriotism and adhering to ethics of public leadership,” read the PM’s speech in part.

He urged the district leaders to stand firm in fighting against corruption, as well as promoting peace and political stability in the areas.

“The government’s role is to supervise and ensure effective collection of revenues in order to propel socioeconomic development in the country. Please, make sure you utilize the knowledge that you acquired in this crucial seminar to bring change, especially by investing largely into small-scale industries.”

The five-day induction seminar organized by Uongozi Institute attracted the districts council officials from Shinyanga, Geita, Mwanza, Simiyu, Kagera and Mara regions.

On his part, Head of Research and Policy Department at the Institute of African Leadership for Sustainable Development (UONGOZI Institute) Dennis Rweyemamu, said his institute would continue cooperating with the government in organizing different seminars to enhance the capacity of public officials.