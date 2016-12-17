PM issues stern warning against ‘cheating’ NGOs

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz News@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said the government will not hesitate to de-register NGOs in Loliondo Division that will be found violating the country laws.

Addressing directors of NGOs and Ngorongoro District Council workers during his tour of Arusha Region on Thursday, Premier Majaliwa gave NGOs six months to get reviews and establish if they were operating in line with their objectives of serving communities as per the national laws.

The Premier told the workers that his office would direct the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit NGOs with the aim of establishing if the funds receive corresponded to the goals attained on the ground.

He said that many NGOs received generous funding.

“There are more than 30 NGOs in Loliondo alone. But only 15 are active. What does Loliondo have? Some of these NGOs seem to be causing chaos in Loliondo,” he said.

The Premier warned people who collaborate with NGOs in tarnishing the image of the country saying the government would deal with them.

“We are not going to tolerate NGOs that give our children second-hand sandals and share photos via the internet purporting that Tanzania is a very poor country,” he said.

Mr Majaliwa said even though the government was ready to work with development partners, it was not ready to collaborate with anyone who sabotaged its efforts to bring change to the people.

Addressing residents of Ololosokwan village earlier, the Prime Minister assured them that the government is working to resolve a long time land conflict between residents of Loliondo and a certain investor.