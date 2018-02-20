PM suspends Misungwi legal officer over Sh279 million tender

By Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended the legal officer for Misungwi District Council in Mwanza region, Mr Alphonce Sebukoto after the latter got implicated in compensation payments amounting to Sh279 million.

The money was paid to the chairman for Misungwi District Council, Mr Anthony Bahebe, through his Seekevim Company Ltd.

Mr Majaliwa, who is on a seven-day tour of duty for Mwanza region, reached the decision yesterday (February 19) after he held discussions with various employees who work under the Misungwi District Council.

Before becoming a councilor and ultimately rising to become the chairman for Misungwi District Council chairman, Mr Bahebe’s Seekevim Company Ltd was engaged in implementing a Sh800 million water project in the area.

That was how the Sh279 million compensation claim started.

But according to Mr Majaliwa, Mr Sebukoto should have exercised restraint and avoid the allure of making the payments swiftly.

According to Mr Majaliwa, the legal officer, who was at that time acting as the District Executive Director for Misungwi should have exercised restraint in the whole deal.

“Despite telling the court that the District Council had no objection to the claims, you also approved the payments swiftly during the period that held the position of acting District Council director….You will be suspended and should it be approved beyond any reasonable doubt that you did not exercise your responsibilities well, then this could be the end of your tenure as a public servant,” said Mr Majaliwa.