PM warns against arbitrary sackings

By Valentine Oforo and Paskal Mbunga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma/Tanga. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday warned regional and district commissioners against violating regulations when disciplining civil servants.

In a move seen as part of efforts to reassure demoralised civil servants over arbitrary dismissals, suspensions and general harassment, Mr Majaliwa yesterday told a trade union conference in Dodoma that the government would deal with politicians and senior government officials who “unethically undermine civil servants in the country.”

Meanwhile, in Tanga, the Deputy Minister in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo, urged civil servants to work diligently without fear of being sacked “as long as they are on the right path.”

Speaking at a meeting that brought together functionaries from all eight districts of Tanga Region, Mr Jaffo said public servants were entrusted with important responsibilities that should be handled confidently and professionally to expedite development in the country.

In Dodoma, Mr Majaliwa said public servants played a key role in the government’s endeavour to transform Tanzania into a middle-income economy by 2025 and should thus be treated with respect and dignity.

“The government will from now on start taking appropriate measures against politicians, regional commissioners and other leaders in central and local government who undermine and mistreat civil servants,” he said.

The Premier added that the government had drafted the Employment and Labour Relations Act (2004) and the Public Service Act (2002) to deal with matters related to disciplining workers and that politicians who harassed workers were violating the two laws.

He said the Fifth Phase government would do all in its capacity to ensure that workers across the country worked in a conducive environment and received their salaries and other statutory benefits on time.

“But as we strive to improve your working conditions you must also remain firm and responsible and make sure you don’t engage in corruption and abuse of office,” he warned.

The government’s reassurance comes after a wave of sackings and jailing of public servants by RCs, DCs and other senior officials in government.

Dar es Salaam RC Paul Makonda recently kicked up a storm when he accused the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Simon Sirro of corruption, saying he was reluctant to arrest people engaging in activities that had been outlawed by the regional administration.

During his ongoing tour of Dar es Salaam Region, Mr Makonda has also been accused of humiliating government employees before the city’s residents.

In Tanga, Mr Jaffo said civil servants were key in delivery of social services.

“It is an undeniable fact that the government is now seriously engaged in improving services to the people and this cannot be done without the active participation of civil servants,” he said.

observed Mr Jaffo.

In the same development Mr Majaliwa yesteday directed the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service) Angela Kairuki to launch a nation-wide investigation to find out if there are employers in private and public sectors who are not offering written contacts to workers.

“It has become a national outcry now. In many working places workers are not offered written contracts and are, therefore, being deprived of many statutory rights. Please, run a campaign in both sectors and take punitive measure against such employers,” Majaliwa directed.

But also, Mr Majaliwa asked the workers to assist the government at detecting ‘ghost workers’.

Mr Majaliwa was officiating the Sixth Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA)’s General Meeting held at the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP)’s Julius Kambarage Hall.

During the opening of the meeting, in his remarks, TUCTA’s General Secretary Nicholas Mgaya told the Premier that there has been an increase in the harassment of public workers.

“In recent days we have witnessed increased incidents of politicians harassing workers. This is tarnishing the good image of our country, please help us,” Mr Mgaya pleaded.

For his part, TUCTA’s President Gratian Mkoba underscored the need for the government to strengthening its attention and support to workers in the country.

He said, the much focused- ambition by the government to be a middle-income country by 2025 through industrialization will never see the light of the day if workers remain neglected.

In her brief remarks, Minister Angela Kairuki said 345,689 civil servants have been promoted between 2011 and 2016, and that more would be promoted in accordance with the regulations.

“There were some workers who had stayed at the same rank for more than ten years. I am appealing to all employers to allow and support their workers acquiring more education in order to advance in ranks as the civil service regulations require,” she revealed.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary, Labor, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama told the gathering that the newly-established Salaries Boards for public and private sectors were expected to start operating soon.