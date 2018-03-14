Wednesday, March 14, 2018

PNG quake death toll rises to 125

This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows damage

This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows damage to a road near Mendi in Papua New Guinea's highlands region after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake. (Melvin Levongho/AFP) 

In Summary

A 7.5-magnitude quake struck the Pacific nation's mountainous interior on February 26, burying homes and causing landslides, making it hard to reach isolated villages.

Advertisement

Sydney, Australia | AFP |The death toll from a major earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea last month has risen to 125, police said Wednesday, amid concern that an outbreak of disease will see it jump further.

A 7.5-magnitude quake struck the Pacific nation's mountainous interior on February 26, burying homes and causing landslides, making it hard to reach isolated villages.

Police said the toll had now reached 125, up from 100 last week, as more news filtered in from remote communities.

"From the reports received at the command centres, 45 have died so far in the Southern Highlands and in Hela province 80 people are confirmed dead," the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary said in a statement.

"It is expected that the figure might increase once all people have been accounted for."

It added that 15,000 people had been displaced in the Southern Highlands and at least 20,000 in Hela, with many now in temporary shelters. Schools remain closed. 

While aid is finally reaching remote areas, doctors warned that public health issues must also be urgently addressed, with fears disease will kill even more people.

"Food-borne and water-borne diseases are just two of the many diseases that many may die from if we don't start addressing the issues now," Sam Yockopua, head of emergency medicine at the government's Health Department, told The National newspaper.

"For example, from one of the areas that health officers recently visited, 80 people came in with injuries caused by the earthquake, while more than 100 came in to be treated for food-borne and water-borne diseases."

Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said Australian doctors were being recruited to help manage the crisis.

"In the next few days or weeks, the waterborne diseases will affect the affected population and areas, we have to lift our presence in medical support," he said.

Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.


advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Kenya marks Tanzania border afresh amid persistent row

The Kenyan government has kicked off an exercise to re-affirm its territorial border with

Zanzibar destroys 48 kilograms of meat imported from SA

The Zanzibar Food and Drug Agency (ZFDA) has destroyed 48 kilos of meat that was brought into the

  • News
    Turkish government pledges more support to Tanzania  
  • News
    Magufuli lays foundation stone for standard gauge phase II  
  • News
    10,000 jobs up for grab in Tanga-Hoima oil pipeline project  
  • News
    Sh2.5 billion disbursed for medical supplies in Mbulu  