PPF boosts Dar School with Sh6.7 million learning equipment

By Citizen reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. PPF Pensions Fund has donated laboratory equipment worth Sh6.7 million to Canossa Girls Secondary School as part of its policy to giving back to the community in various sectors, one of them being education.

Donating the equipment at the end of the week, PPF Director General, William Erio, who was also the chief guest during the 9th graduation ceremony, said PPF has donated the equipment as part of its policy which highlights the importance of giving parts of its earnings to the public and especially the education sector.

“The country cannot improve economically through industrialisation without having adequate experts in science. Our donation today is geared towards helping students excel in that area,” he said.

Mr Erio said that PPF and Canossa Secondary School have a good working relations following its teachers and other officials being members of the PPF Pensions Fund, whose contributions are paid on time and during the 26th Annual meeting with its stakeholders and members the school was awarded for its timely presentation of contributions.

He said further that PPF is currently paying school fees for a number of students whose parents were PPF members before passing away.

Meanwhile, school head teacher Sr Irene Natamanya, thanked PPF for the donation saying it will go a long way in helping the students attain quality education.

PPF has also spent more than Sh1.4 billion in last financial year that ended June 2017 for paying school fees for children whose parents were members of the Fund before their demise.

At least six students from Canossa Secondary School are beneficiary of this arrangement. This has sensitised teachers to join the Fund.