PPF employee held over drug trafficking

By Bahati Chume @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. The police are holding a PPF Pensions Fund (PPF) employee over drug trafficking allegations.

Kilimanjaro Region Police Commander Hamis Issa said the suspect, who is a Karanga resident in Moshi Municipal Council, was arrested red-handed with 216.3 kilograms of marijuana in her vehicle, Toyota Sienta.

“She was arrested during a police patrol in Majengo kwa Mtei on December 19 as she was coming from Himo junction,” he said.

The RPC also admitted that marijuana trade remained a big challenge to the Northern Zone and that the police were working hard to contain it.