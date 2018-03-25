PPP critical for energy in energy investment in EA-experts

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Public private partnerships (PPP) is the way to go in energy investments in East Africa, according to experts and policy makers.

Such investments would not only lead to grid extension but beef network distribution to increase rural electrification and energy efficiency.

This was among the recommendations made at the end of the First Sustainable Energy Forum for East Africa held in Kigali last week.

Energy experts from the East African Community (EAC) partner states called for full involvement of the private sector to develop and implement coherent regional renewable energy programmes.

Financing solutions to sustainable energy initiatives were also emphasized during the three day talks as they can prop up project implementation.

"The EAC partner states have to put in place an enabling environment to enhance public private partnerships for investments in energy projects and programmes", said a statement availed to The Citizen on Sunday, March 25.

The development partners were urged to support capacity building of local financial institutions on assessing renewable energy business plans and project risks.

The region has targeted to have 65 per cent of electricity production contributed from the renewable energy sources in the coming few years.

For the small hydropower plants alone, the region has a potential to generate up to 4,097 megawatts of electricity from 750 water falls, according to statistics from EAC.

The recently-established EA Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (EACREE) hosted the event in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido) and the EAC secretariat.

Others involved in the organization include the Austrian Development Agency (Ada), a platform called Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and the Rwanda ministry for Infrastructure.