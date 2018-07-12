By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Tanzania has a treasure of researches on various issues, but they remain unexplored to the detriment of national interests, the permanent secretary in the Vice-President’s Office, Mr Joseph Malongo, cautioned here yesterday.

He told reporters after opening a three-day workshop on National Environment Research Agenda at the Sokoine University that people will only associate themselves with and be responsive to research results they know.

But, he said, unfortunately many very good research results remain unknown to the public, adding that the nation would have benefited enormously had these results been made public and people had the chance to scrutinise and comment on them.

The PS said researches that will focus on government priorities will unearth information that will help the government to make applicable decisions to implement the national agenda on industrialisation. He also called for good pre-study coordination to avoid repetition and waste of funds. Mr Malongo assured that there were many donors willing to fund research relating to environment and oversee implementation of the research results. He called on researchers to seize that opportunity and make beneficial researches.

For his part, National Environment Management Council (NEMC) acting director general Vedast Makota said the workshop will expose participants to information needed to implement the 2017-2022 National Environment Agenda and discuss best ways of implementing the 2025 Tanzania Development Vision without degrading the environment.

(NEMC will present in the workshop the National Environment Agenda and receive expert comments on priority areas that deserve research and stave off dangerous effects of climate change, he explained.