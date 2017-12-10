PST president speaks out on why Tanzania needs more pharmacists

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania needs more pharmacists and a vibrant pharmaceutical industry to improve access to pharmaceutical services to the people, Pharmaceutical Society of Tanzania (PST) president Issa Hango has revealed.

Mr Hango made the revelation on Friday, December 8, when he paid a courtesy visit to Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) at the company’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

He said currently, the country had about 1,600, while it was supposed to have more than 3,000 pharmacists. “This is almost a 50-per cent gap. This means that most Tanzanians don’t have access to competent pharmacists,” he noted.

“It is because if this shortage that we are hearing cases of people falling into the hands of quacks. There is a rise in the number of people, who pretend to be pharmacists, while they are not. They are taking advantage of this shortage,’’ he explained.

During an exclusive interview with MCL reporters, Mr Hango also revealed plans by PST to carry out mass education campaigns in the country to try and educate society on the role of pharmacists and how to ensure better use of drugs.

“We are making arrangements to unveil a project, where PST will encourage pharmacists to be more accessible to society, provide education on safe use of medication. This will be in line with Tanzanian’s policies and the drive of the Fifth Phase Government in ensuring access to medicine to the people,’’ said Mr Hango.

He admitted though that PST had not been doing enough in fulfilling its obligation of educating Tanzanians on, who a pharmacists really was and what he/she did.