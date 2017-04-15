Pandemics threaten EAC: expert

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. It was one of the rare occasions in recent times for President Pierre Nkurunziza to officiate at a regional event in Bujumbura in over two years when the country plunged into chaos.

But when he turned up at a technical college in the city last week, he looked composed and charming though not forgetting his political adversaries who probably caused sleepless nights for him during the 2015/16 turmoil.

Burundi politics aside, he threw the first salvo, telling scientists and other delegates at the East African Health Summit, Exhibition and Trade Fair that health was more than ever at the heart of the fight against poverty.

“Fragile and inequitable health systems — especially when they are faced with a shortage of human resources and financial means — represent a major obstacle to efforts to combat diseases,” he said.

President Nkurunziza talked on new and re-emerging diseases which had been considered to be under control in the recent past.

“The exponential mobility of people helped by transport development creates conditions conducive to the spread of these pathogens and their geographical spread is now progressing at a more sustained pace than in the past,” he said.

He added that the health situation in nearly all the East African Community (EAC) partner states was deplorable because of the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, among others.

“The health situation in our community, therefore, calls for medium and long term programme to combat the vectors of these diseases and educate the public on the change of behaviour of these pathogens in other to have a sound health,” he remarked.

But Nkurunziza, a ‘born-again’ president who once claimed he came to the country’s leadership through a sort of divine power, was in his usual self when he started his lecture linking conventional medicine to the power of God.

“You may not agree with me but I am adamant that human beings and other creatures do not owe their life and survival to doctors, healers or any health related science. We all owe our lives and survival to God,” he said.

The scientific conference was suddenly turned into a theatre of preaching as the Burundi leader said doctors,healers and medical researchers should not take this responsibility for granted.

“Instead, they should always implore God’s guidance and inspiration. Whoever lands a helping hand to God in any healthcare activity, should be proud of it,” the Burundi leader pointed out.

He took the amused scientific fraternity further while the medical science limits itself to what is physical and observable, no consideration has been given to spiritual problems which, he said, were in the past integrated with conventional medicine.

He challenged the medical researchers and healthcare professionals to bring faith and the medical practice back together “ as an integrated whole.” This, according to him, would the sick people referred to the pastoral caregivers.

‘Medical and pastoral leaders need to find ways to develop this approach in hospitals, clinics and private health facilities. We must adopt a holistic approach and involve the whole community in many aspects of health care.”

He informed the delegates that the integrated medico-pastoral approach in healing has proved to be successful in Burundi and other countries.

“There are definite limits of medical science. Not all human afflictions can be adequately diagnosed even after exhaustive tests and studies. Medical providers have to live with that reality and so do our patients,” he explained.

“When specialists and diagnostic studies have not revealed a cause to your symptoms, it does not mean you do not have a problem. There is another approach like traditional healing.”

However, the conference swung into the basics of science when Prof Japhet Kilewo of the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Science took the floor.

He warned that EAC was under siege from the outbreaks of killer diseases and emerging pandemic threats despite decreasing deaths from malaria and measles for children under five.

Poor surveillance systems and weak health infrastructure in many countries, he said, means the health actors alone cannot handle the situation effectively and stop deaths of infected people.

“Our surveillance systems that identify disease pathogens or track cases of disease are very poor,” he told the conference organised by East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC).

According him, the entire the tropical world is witnessing five to eight emerging infectious diseases EIDs) annually.

“The number of EIDs is expected to increase to 30 in 2020,” he warned.

He cited the outbreak of Ebola in 2014 which took much of the continent unawares before inflicting heavy losses to the multi-million dollar tourism industry in East Africa. He further added that EAC, in particular, lacks the technical capacity to sufficiently detect the emergence of highly unusual disease pathogens that pose a threat to lives.

Burundi Health minister Josiane Nijimbere called on the region to address the problem of emerging diseases, the latest of the challenges facing health in EA.

Emerging diseases are those whose incidence rate - percentage of cases in a population per unit of time - have increased significantly in the last 20 years or is likely to increase in the near future.

The EAHRC executive secretary, Prof Gibson Kibiki, concurred that the recent outbreaks of Ebola, Zika and Bird Flu have indicated how vulnerable Africa was and exposed weaknesses of the health systems.