Pangani unveils Sh16bn budget for 2018/19

By Burhani Yakub @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Pangani. Pangani Municipal Council has unveiled its Sh16 billion for financial year 2018/19.

The council’s planning officer, Mr Waziri Mwakibolwa, said on Friday that Sh708.197 million would be obtained from local sources while Sh581.8 million from health insurance funds.

The Central Government will offer a subsidy of Sh15,119 billion.

Development partners are also expected to contribute to the budget.

Municipal council acting director Amon Nzalalila said the budget was prepared in accordance with the country’s five-year development plan.