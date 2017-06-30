Friday, June 30, 2017

Paralegals blame ward land tribunals for fueling disputes

 

In Summary

  • Tapanet made the call recently during the launch of a project on promoting justice for all, especially for women, by building their capacity on legal matters. The project is funded by Tanganyika Law Society and is being implemented by Tapanet.
By Patrick Kisembo

Morogoro. The Tanzania Paralegals Network (Tapanet) has advised the government to closely monitor ward, village and hamlet land tribunals, saying some were only fueling the disputes. Tapanet made the call recently during the launch of a project on promoting justice for all, especially for women, by building their capacity on legal matters. The project is funded by Tanganyika Law Society and is being implemented by Tapanet.

Speaking, paralegal Bonny Matto said that many land conflicts in communities were sparked by ward land tribunals and village executives because of inadequate education in resolving disputes and sometimes seek to use them as a source of income thus furthering breach of peace.

