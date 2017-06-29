Paralegals under fire for playing lawyers in court

By Godfrey Kahango TheCitizenTz gkahango@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Advocates and lawyers in Mbeya Region have pointed an accusing finger at paralegals, charging that they are acting beyond their mandate by usurping role of lawyers contrary to procedures that require them to stick to subsidiary legal matters for their clients.

The legal experts expressed the concern before the Tanganyka Law Society (TLS) officer for programmes, projects and the Treasurer, Mr Alphonce Gura, at the launch of a paralegal project for the Southern Highlands regions.

Mbeya Region TLS Chairman Joyce Kasebwa said most paralegals were usurping their duties, a situation that resulted to confusion and unnecessary disputes.

She clarified that the duty of a paralegal was to direct a client from the grassroots on how to reach and be served by legal authorities, including lawyers, magistrates and judges.

She said the paralegals were not supposed to act as advocates or lawyers in courts of law with the aim of defending a client, explaining that that was not allowed.

“I’m not certain whether they have received training and recognise the limit of their duties. Their actions of going to court and defending someone contravene set rules,” said Ms Kasebwa, who is a lawyer by profession, adding:

“I’m glad that at a certain point, magistrates took a strong stand against such conduct and started expelling paralegals from courts.

“So, if TLS really wants us to work with such people, it should ensure that they are given directives and told of the limitation of their duties.”

For his part, an independent lawyer, Mr Leonard Magwayega, said most clients were denied of their rights in court because of paralegals fronting themselves as advocates.

A resident magistrate of the Mbeya Magistrate’s Court, Mr Zawadi Laizer, said the presence of paralegals is good, but it should be limited to the grassroots level.