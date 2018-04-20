Paramount announces Elton John biopic

Paramount has agreed to fund and distribute "Rocketman," a biopic about British entertainer Elton John, a spokesman for the US studio said on Thursday.

The film will star Taron Egerton ("Kingsman," "Eddie the Eagle"), who will sing the songs featured in the film, the spokesman said.

And it will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who also helmed a biopic about another British singer -- Freddie Mercury of the group Queen.

Filming is scheduled to begin this summer.