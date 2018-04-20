Friday, April 20, 2018

Paramount announces Elton John biopic

 

In Summary

  • The film will star Taron Egerton ("Kingsman," "Eddie the Eagle"), who will sing the songs featured in the film, the spokesman said.
Advertisement

Paramount has agreed to fund and distribute "Rocketman," a biopic about British entertainer Elton John, a spokesman for the US studio said on Thursday.

 

The film will star Taron Egerton ("Kingsman," "Eddie the Eagle"), who will sing the songs featured in the film, the spokesman said.

 

And it will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who also helmed a biopic about another British singer -- Freddie Mercury of the group Queen.

 

Filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

 

John, who in the 1980s became one of the first openly gay major celebrities, has announced that he plans to "go out with a bang" with a massive final global tour that will open on September 8 and last through 2021.

 

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

11 minutes ago

President Magufuli weighs in on the ‘missing’ Sh1.5 trillion saga

President John Magufuli on Friday, April 20, says the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)

33 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season

Arsene Wenger will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to an end at the end of the

  • News
    Chadema top leaders report at Central Police Station  
  • News
    Chief Justice urges Judges to clear backlog of cases  
  • News
    TBS, FCC launch awareness campaign on counterfeits  
  • News
    Govt. refutes Sh1.5trn loss from FY-2016/2017 budget  