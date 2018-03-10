Pardoned paedophile forgives wife for marrying another man

By Credo Michael @TheCitizenTZ news@yz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Pardoned paedophile Johnson Nguza alias Papi Kocha said he has forgiven his wife for marrying another man when he was serving a life sentence.

Kocha, who was jailed alongside his father Nguza Viking, was pardoned by President John Magufuli during the Independence Day on December 9, 2017.

The two were sentenced to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of defiling 10 primary schoolgirls.

But, Papii Kocha told a local television on Friday, March 9, that his wife was married by another man and was not to blame.

“I spent 14 years in prison which isn’t a joke! We are blessed with a child who will continue bridging us. My daughter was four years old when I was jailed and when I was pardoned she was 18,” he said.