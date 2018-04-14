Parenting: I’m not targeting any politician, says Makonda

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has said that the initiative to help mothers who have been abandoned by their co-parents was not aimed at defaming anyone, let alone politicians.

He urged male co-parents to be prepared to take full responsibility of their families, saying this was the only way through which they can avoid having authorities coming after them.

Mr Makonda made the statement in a live-televised interview aired by four local television stations on Saturday, April 14, from his residence.

“I’m not targeting any politician but the irresponsible male co-parents, that is why there is an option of going DNA tests,” he emphasized.

According to him, the initiative was aimed at helping children who have been abandoned by their fathers so that they can enjoy their right to have full parental care.