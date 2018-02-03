Parents failing to take children to school face arrest

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Mbarali District Commissioner Reuben Mfune has directed village and ward executive officers and education coordinators to arrest parents and guardians found to have failed to take their children to school.

Mr Mfune gave the directive on Thursday, February 1, in Rujewa Town, where he was speaking in a meeting about strategies of ensuring all the children, who passed Standard Seven examinations last year joined Form One this year in various secondary schools in and outside Mbarali.

He said until now there were 465 students who have not reported to school while no reasons were given to make them not to go to school, saying they would not bear with the parents of the children.

The DC explained that besides cancelling school contributions, they had put a procedure for a student to attend school in civilian clothes even if his parents or guardians had failed to buy uniforms for the student, for whom they must buy other necessities like exercise books and pens.

He said 3,025 students in the district qualified for joining secondary education, but those who reported to school were 2,308. However, he said there were those students, who joined government secondary schools outside the district and that 152 qualified students joined private secondary schools.

Igurusi Councilor Hawa Kihwele (CCM) said despite continuing to urge the parents and guardians to take their children to school, many schools in the district were facing the challenge of lacking dormitories, forcing students to walk long distances while meeting temptations of every kind on the way to and from school.