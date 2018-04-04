Parliament endorses key climate change agreement

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Parliament yesterday unanimously endorsed the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr January Makamba, tabled the motion in Parliament, asking legislators to endorse the agreement so that Tanzania could benefit from the pact.

He said the Cabinet, during a meeting held in April 2017, approved the contents of the Paris Agreement and that they were waiting for Parliament to make the final decision.

“Tanzania will reap big from this agreement by being one of the countries fighting climate change,’’ noted Mr Makamba.

The minister added that this would also have a positive impact on the country’s economy.

“It will strengthen Tanzania’s multinational cooperation in matters pertaining to climate change,’’ Mr Makamba said.

According to him, the pact would help increase opportunities in clean energy technology through the use of natural gas for domestic purposes, thus accelerating progress towards industrialisation and the use of affordable energy.