Parliament postpones bussiness to mourn Sitta

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The National Assembly yesterday postponed its business to join the country in mourning the former august House Speaker Samuel Sitta who passed away in Germany yesterday.

However, the decision to postpone the House session did not come straight away, after Q&A session a teary special seats legislator Munde Tambwe (CCM) sought the chair’s guidance and moved a motion to postpone the rest of the day’s schedule to mourn Mzee Sitta who, she said, was an imminent person and part of the parliament’s history.

The House Chairman Mussa Zungu guided that although they are all saddened by the passing of Mzee Sitta who steered the House for five years from 2005 to 2010, section 152 of the Parliamentary Standing Orders stipulates that the House business would only be postponed when an incumbent MP passes away, and Mzee Sitta was no longer an MP.

The Chair’s guidance was however challenged by Kigoma Urban MP (ACT-Wazalendo) Zitto Kabwe who argued that Section 153 allows for any section of the Standing Orders to be nullified.

“This is for the first time a former Speaker dies when the Parliament is sitting. Adam Sapi Mkwawa and Erasto Mang’enya passed away when there was no ongoing parliamentary session, so we don’t have a precedent. We should also look into Commonwealth parliamentary traditions, and not confine ourselves with our Standing Orders alone,” he said. Mr Zungu however stood to his ground and maintained that the House business will continue as planned until otherwise communicated.