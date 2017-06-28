Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Parliament set a special room for breastfeeding MPs

 

In Summary

By Julius Mnganga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Parliament has allocated a room which will be used by breastfeeding Members of Parliament.

This was revealed by deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson on Wednesday morning during the parliamentary questions and answers session.

Dr Ackson said the decision is in compliance with the ministry of health directive that babies should be breastfed until they are two years old.

She said the room is located at the Pius Msekwa hall. This according to Dr Ackson will enable MPs to  continue to discharge their parliamentary duties.

“We have allocated a room from, which MPs will breastfeed their babies because we want to make sure that they (babies) health is safeguard,” she said.

