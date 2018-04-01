Parliamentarian Mdee arrested at JNIA in Dar

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police have arrested the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kawe constituency on the ticket of the major political opposition party Chadema, Halima Mdee.

The Union legislator was apprehended at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in the city on Sunday, April 1, as she arrived back in the country from South Africa.

Confirming her arrest to The Citizen in a telephone interview, the Chadema central committee member, Mr Boniface Jacob – who is also the Mayor of Ubungo municipality – said "it’s true that Ms Mdee was arrested at 3am at the JNIA on her arrival from the Republic of South Africa where she had been receiving medical treatment. She was thereafter taken to the Central Police Station” in the city center.

However, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, was unavailable to also confirm the arrest of the outspoken politician as he was not reachable via his ’phone.

Mdee – who is also chairman of the Chadema women’s wing (Bawacha) – is most likely going to be included in the court case that is ongoing against the party’s bigwigs, including its national chairman, Freeman Aikaeli Mbowe.

Several Chadema top brass were arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates Court in the nation’s commercial capital recently where they are facing eight charges.

If Ms Mdee is included in the case, she will be among the party’s top leaders who are facing criminal charges in the latest such eventuality.