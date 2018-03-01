Pastor wins Sh10 million in lottery

By Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Free Pentecostal Church of Tanzania (FPCT) pastor, Reuben Kinamhala has won Sh10 million following a draw carried out by Bank of Africa for their Daka Mkwanja deposit promotion.

The campaign, which was conducted for a period of four months between November 2017 to the end of February, involved existing and new account holders who entered directly to the raffle draw for every Sh1 million they deposited in their accounts with one lucky winner of Sh10 million.

Addressing reporters yesterday, Mr Kinamhala said the news came to him as a surprise because he did not expect to win, he went on and called upon other customers to not ignore such campaigns.

“Most of the time we take such opportunity for granted and end up missing great things, so this should be a wakeup call for all other customers not ignore such opportunity,” said Kinamhala

Speaking at the handling ceremony, BOA Marketing, Research and Development Manager Muganyizi Bisheko said the campaign represents a means to celebrate with its customers as the bank mark 10 years since it started its operation.

“The aim is to celebrate together with our customers as we achieved this milestone because we could not have done this alone”, said Bisheko.

Furthermore, the bank plans to launch another campaign to run for a period of four months starting on March 7 with the same ambition of deepening a smart saving culture across the country.