Pastoral communities get electricity

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Longido. Ketumbeini, located in the dryland and dusty plains of Maasailand northwest of Arusha, is a remote village by all standards.

To reach there, one has to cruise some 50km from the district headquarters at Longido on marram road which turns slippery, at times almost impassable for motorised transport during the heavy rains.

Other short-cuts include a dirt road from Monduli which has not been upgraded for years despite pressure once exerted by Mr Edward Lowassa, when he was the prime minister and Monduli lawmaker during a visit to the area a decade ago.

Until recently, the area had no coverage of mobile telephone network. At least two mobile phone operators have already set foot there but audio-communication is still problematic. So is the Internet connection.

Although human population has picked up in recent years, just like other human settlements in the rural settings, the area has been deprived of electricity from the national power grid run by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco).

And this is not surprising. The entire Longido District is not connected to electricity from the national power utility and instead gets power from Kenya for which it shares a long borderline. The district headquarters along the Arusha-Namanga highway is also supplied with power from the neighbouring country.

Even if the government would have wished to connect the area with the Tanesco power lines, the costs would have been high given the sparse population and lack of major productive activities, at least until now.

But last week, scores of households in the village, perched on the eastern slopes of a mountain with the same name, started to enjoy electricity like their counterparts in towns and rural settlements near the Tanesco power lines after the inauguration of a mini-grid which uses solar energy to generate electricity.

“We are excited that now we can light up our homes like others in towns,” said the visibly excited Ketumbeine councillor Timotheo Laizer during the official launching of the electricity project being executed by PowerCorner Tanzania, a Dar es Salaam-based firm with the funding from Engie Africa, a French multi-lateral power utility company.

He added: “We are happy for the project because lighting our homes through other sources of electricity has been too expensive.”

As a team of government officials, experts from the energy companies and the local people converged at the village centre for the official inauguration of the mini-grid, the milling machines for the staple cereals were roaring.

In the past, the grains had to be taken to Longido for milling. Alternatively, they had to be grinded there but at a slightly high cost for the consumer and much higher for the operators of the machines which used diesel to run them.

But the benefits of electricity are enormous and are not confined to lighting homes and maize milling.

At the village centre, a shopkeeper who identified herself as Rehema Luka was full of smiles, being a member of one of the 60 households which have been connected to the mini-grid.

She is now selling seven to ten crates of soft drinks a day instead of two before the power connection. The village, in the heart of the semi-arid land, is currently subjected to scorching sun and high temperatures, being the middle of the dry season. This means high uptake of cold drinks to quench thirst.

“We are also getting light and watching TVs for 24 hours. There is no need to use kerosene these days”, the shy lady told The Citizen at the site last Wednesday.

At a privately-owned dispensary, probably the only medical facility in the remote Ketumbeini, a lab attendant Geoffrey Kevin was glued to the microscope, one of the machines now fully operationalised after the coming in of power from the mini-grid.

“Before PowerCorner came in we used our solar gadgets but they could not run all the machines effectively and all the time,” he told The Citizen, adding that they could not generate power in the morning.

Other hospital gadgets using electricity and now fully operational include the centrifugal machine used for tests on a number of communicable diseases such as Brucella, typhoid and syphilis, among others. The other is a machine for blood tests.

The impact of electricity supply to the settlement was visible. There was blaring music from the shops while a few eating and drinking joints had TVs running all around, often attracting scores of herders keen to follow on what is going in other parts of Tanzania and beyond.

The houses are being spruced up and painted and a local investor recently opened the first guest house to meet the demand of visitors to the area, mainly researchers and tourists heading to Lake Natron and wildlife-controlled areas.

PowerCorner managing director Frederic Madry explains more about the power-grid plant which has so far supplied electricity to 60 households in the village. For Ketumbeine, it is a 16KW machine which generates electricity from the solar panels installed overhead but with back-up diesel engines.

“Our target is to supply a total of 160 households with electricity from the system,” he told The Citizen, noting that additional 20 new customers are expected to be linked up with power next month.

Country-wide more than 40,000 households in 160 villages across Tanzania will be connected with electricity by 2020 through mini-grids installed by his company. The firm was established in 2015 to provide energy access to the rural areas.

According to him, a total of $ 140,000 (about Sh308 million) will be spent on the mini-power grid with the connection charges not exceeding $ 1,000 (about Sh2.2 million) per village. Ketumbeine, he explained, was picked for the implementation of the project after an extensive survey in which a team of rural energy experts visited over 80 villages in various districts in the vast Arusha Region.“The project has generally been a success,” said Bruno Bensasson, the CEO of Engie Africa, noting that criteria in picking villagers that would benefit from the programme include long distance from the national power grid.