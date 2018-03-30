Pay up or face court, NSSF tells employers

By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has given one month to 47 institutions to remit deduction arrears of its members before legal measures are taken against them, including taking them to court.

A statement issued on Thursday by NSSF Marketing and Public Relations Department says over Sh58 billion is owed to defaulting employers, who have failed to fulfil their legal obligations.

“All those employees that may fail to adhere to the order before the end of April, 2018, tougher legal actions will be taken against them,” the NSSF statement read in part.

NSSF said the failure by the employers to remit deductions of its members had caused the Fund to be unable to set its plans including paying benefits to its members on medical care, maternity, pensions and other benefits.