People with albinism acquire business skills

Two organisations have partnered in a bid to equip people with albinism in Geita Region with entrepreneurial skills.

The one-year scheme has been organised by the Brigitte Alfred Foundation (BAF) and New Light Children Centre Organisation (Nelico) drawing support from Geita Gold Mine, which donated Sh30 million towards the initiative.

BAF was founded by Miss Tanzania 2012 Brigitte Alfred.

GGM vice president Simon Shayo said the training, targeting 30 participants aims at empowering people with albinism in entrepreneurship.

Mr Shayo said community awareness and sensitisation sessions had been an essential part of interventions made by the two organisations in changing society’s mindset towards people with albinism.

BAF instructor and training coordinator Stanley Mosha thanked GGM for the support and said after completing the course, participants will be given material support to enable them establish and register groups to set up sustainable projects.