People with land disputes flock to Makonda

By The Citizen Team @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of people have been turning up at the offices of the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, seeking help in solving land disputes, property inheritance problems and unemployment to mention but a few.

While most of them are Dar es Salaam residents, others came from neighbouring districts of the Coast region who have necessitated the RC’s office to formulate a special procedure for them.

Speaking to The Citizen in Dar es Salaam yesterday, some of the citizens said most of the land disputes in their areas were caused by officials of local government authorities whom they accused of taking bribes in order to favour the rich.

A Chasimba resident, Mr Bakari Mussa, said he won a case against a person who invaded his plot of land, but another person re-surfaced, claiming to have been sold the same piece of land by the person he defeated in court.

“I’m looking for legal assistance after the court stopped development of the land following objections filed by this claimant. However, I hope the RC will provide a lasting solution to this,” Mussa said.

Ms Shadia Bakari, who could not control her emotions said she has been seeking justice for more than 17 years after winning a case on a plot of land that was invaded. But, her efforts have so far been in vain.

“I have suffered throughout all these years and my hope now remains with your office, please help me,” Ms Bakari told Mr Makonda who assured her that he will work on it.

Commenting on the matter, Ms Georgia Kamina, who leads a team of 150 legal experts from a school of law, social welfare, labour offices, police and independent lawyers, said Tanzanians have responded in bid numbers to the RC’s initiative.

Promising that all of them will be attended to properly, Ms Kamina confirmed that most of the complainants who had been attended to so far had land dispute problems while others were struggling with inheritance and unemployment issues.