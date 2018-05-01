Personal lending increases by 7.5pc

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Credit extended by banks as personal loans increased by 7.5 per cent in February compared to the rate recorded in the corresponding period in 2017, a Bank of Tanzania (BoT) report has revealed.

According to the BoT monthly economic review, the shares of outstanding credit to personal loans accounted for 27.2 per cent in February, a significant increase from 19.7 per cent that was recorded in last year’s corresponding period.

“Personal loans recorded a significant annual growth rate reflecting reclassification of salaried loans, which were previously treated as part of loans to other services in favour of health and education,” reads part of the report.

On a monthly basis, the report shows that personal loans have grown by 6.7 per cent from 20.5 per cent in January to 27.2 per cent in February. On the other hand, the outstanding credit shares to the private sector, personal loans and trade activities remained dominant with trade activities accounting for 20.2 per cent.