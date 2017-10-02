Pharmaceutical student body mark heart day with free screening

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are now among the major health concerns in Tanzania, according to experts.

This emerged here on Friday September 29, during the marking of the World Heart Day which took place alongside with free screening of blood pressure, diabetes, body mass index and HIV.

"CVDs also continue to be the leading cause of death and disability in the world," said Erick Venance, the president of Tanzania Pharmaceutical Student Association (Tapsa) during the exercise at the Selian Lutheran Hospital.

He said screening of patients and allied activities were carried out in an effort to reduce the burden of the non-communicable disease which kills 17 million people in the world annually.

Earlier in the year, the government introduced a national exercise day, marked once every month, as a way of helping people maintain their health.

The World Heart Day has been marked globally since 2000 to raise awareness of heart diseases and stroke and on disabilities and deaths caused by CVDs.

Risk factors for heart diseases include smoking, unhealthy diet and lack of physical exercises, he told The Citizen over the weekend.

Tapsa, a nationwide body which brings together pharmaceutical students from all learning institutions across the country, also used the occasion to raise awareness on antimicrobial resistance, another growing health concern.

At the national level, antimicrobial resistance campaign was launched on September 2 and has reached at least 60 secondary schools, Mr Venance said.

According to him, Tapsa members have conducted antimicrobial resistance radio talk shows with pharmacists and other health experts to eleven radio stations in 16 regions.

Screening at the Selian Hospital took place alongside with awareness creation on non-communicable diseases on the patients and the public.