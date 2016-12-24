Photojournalist Mpoki dies after accident

By Alex Malanga ; @ChiefMalanga; amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The media fraternity was thrown into mourning yesterday with the news of the death of a seasoned photojournalist Mpoki Bukuku, 44.

Mpoki died yesterday afternoon at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (Moi) where he had been admitted following a freak accident on Thursday night.

According to The Guardian managing director Richard Mgamba, Mpoki sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a speeding car at Mwenge ITV area as he left work at 9pm for home.

Until his death, Mpoki worked for The Guardian Limited.

Moi spokesperson confirmed the shocking news when contacted over the phone.

Mpoki who had also worked with Mwanachi Communications Limited as the head of photography desk, was crossing the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road when he was struck by the speeding car.

“It is true Mpoki is no more. He was brought here yesterday (Thursday) at 5am for treatment after a car accident,” Moi spokesman Almas Jumaa said.

Before that he had been rushed to Mwananyamala and Muhimbili hospitals.

After investigation by Moi, it was established that his left arm, both legs and three ribs were broken, according to Mr Jumaa. He added that Bukuku was also injured in the head.

“Our efforts to rescue his life failed this afternoon,” noted Mr Jumaa.

Speaking to The Citizen, the family’s spokesperson, who is the brother of the deceased, Mr Gwamaka Bukuku, said they received the news with great shock and disbelief.

“As a family, we feel great pain for losing our beloved brother. His sudden death has indeed shocked us,” noted Mr Bukuku.

He said if all went well, the body of the father of three will be shipped to Msalato in Dodoma for burial.

For his part, Mr Mgamba said they received the news of the demise of their senior photographer with shock and disbelief.

“To his family, they have lost a father, a husband and above all a true friend, but to us at The Guardian Limited, we have lost a true friend and an asset in journalism fraternity,” noted Mr Mgamba.

Adding: “Bukuku was just as human as many of us, but in journalism, he loved his profession and was not scared to fight for a good story.”

He further explained that the deceased was courageous and daring especially when he was pursuing a big story anywhere in this country.

He was physically attacked and even tortured by enemies of press freedom, he added, but still his passion to pursue the best story wasn’t shuttered.

“We at The Guardian Limited join his family and friends during this difficulty time to mourn a man we have worked with for years. At the company level we shall extend our strong support to his family,” he said.

Mr Mgamba added: “On behalf of all employees of The Guardian Limited, I humbly send my condolences to Bukuku’s widow, Lucy, the children and the entire media fraternity in Tanzania.”