Pinda calls for delivery of quality education

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Chancellor of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) and retired Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda has called for improvements in the provision of education and other services at the varsity to remove inconveniences to students.

Speaking to the OUT leadership and students at the Arusha Campus, Pinda said the varsity was of great importance to the nation because it offered opportunities to many government employees to develop themselves academically while in their jobs.

He said he had realized that a big number of scholars were dons and that it had been revealed as well that some campuses had managed to increase the number of students doing well in their exams because of the knowledge they had acquired.

However, the former Prime Minister explained that there were still challenges that needed to be addressed to ensure varsity students studied in a good environment, saying that when they completed their studies they should be given their certificates at the convenient time.

“I have received complaints that certificates are being awarded at the headquarters, including during the process of receiving them.

I would advise that this issue be worked upon in order to get rid of bureaucracy so that certificates can be issued at campuses or zonal offices,” he said.

He expressed his disappointment over the environment of the Open University of Tanzania’s Arusha Campus that lacked a spacious area for a library, a computing room and other important academic facilities.

“As the chancellor of the varsity, I will work with my colleagues to see how we can improve the environment of the Arusha OUT Campus,” he promised.