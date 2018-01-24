Placard-waving protestors confront RC over land conflict

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Simanjiro. Manyara regional commissioner Alexander Mnyeti was met with placard-waving residents of Terrat in Simanjiro District who were protesting the increasing land conflicts including sale of land in their village.

The residents expressed their concern when the RC visited their village on January 24. Mr Mnyeti is on a seven-day tour of Simanjiro District to inspect development projects as well as find out the challenges facing residents .

Enyoti Abraham, one of the residents of the area has alleged that there are some leaders who have been selling land corruptly to line their pockets.

Another resident, Thomas Kiloji, said that the leaders’ greed was fuelling land conflicts, adding that the area that has the worst conflict is used for grazing livestock and is reserved for wildlife, but it is in danger of being sold.

He added that the area was a wildlife corridor for wild animals from Tarangire National Park and also their breeding ground.

Speaking on the conflict, Mr Mnyeti revealed that he had formed a committee of seven people - including legal experts, land officers, officers from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau and the police force - to carry out an investigation of the matter.