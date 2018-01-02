Plan International trains 83 Nkasi girls on entrepreneurship

By Mussa Mwangoka @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sumbawanga. Eighty-three victims of early pregnancies in Nkasi District have received training on entrepreneurship aimed at equipping them with skills that can help them improve their lives.

This is thanks to Plan International, which is implementing a six-month training programme in the district.

At a function of awarding the beneficiaries with certificates of participation held at Milundikwa Village on Tuesday, January 2, Mr Nestory Frank, who is the programme coordinator, revealed that the non-governmental organization targets at reaching 360 youth aged between 18 and 24.

The organization also afforded the beneficiaries get working tools including tailoring machines and electrical equipments, according to Mr Frank.

For his part, Nkasi district administrative officer Festo Chonya, speaking on behalf of district commissione Said Mtanda said the programme will go a long way towards enabling girls overcome challenges of bringing development to themselves.

The DC directed the District Council to set aside a total of Sh138 million so as to empower young people in the district.

“The money will help the youth overcome the many challenges they are facing,” he said.

He challenged parents to cooperate with the organization and support the girls embark on the entrepreneurial journey.

According to programme coordinator Frank, a total of 120 youths from the wards of Nkandasi, Mtenga and Mkwamba, had registered for the training, but 38 failed to complete the course due to absenteeism.